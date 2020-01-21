Cameron hosts panel and banquet for MLK Jr. Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University continued Monday’s celebrations with a special panel and conference on Doctor King.
Cameron University partnered with Cameron Campus Ministries for the panel, which was held in the CETES conference center, and featured civil rights leader and educator Benjamin Jealous as the speaker.
Jealous spoke with several other leading figures, like Mayor Stan Booker, Cameron's assistant professor of Social Sciences, and a councilwoman from Oklahoma City.
A banquet was held after the panel, where Jealous spoke on the "Forgotten Origins and Consequences of Race in America."
The event was organized to actively honor the legacy of civil rights activism.
“It’s important to not only remember MLKs legacy, but continue it. So it’s one thing to remember it, but another to keep that message going strong and moving it to the future, and that’s what we really hope to do with this day: we start the day of with service, have a discussion this afternoon and a celebration this evening. So we make sure we don’t let that legacy stay in the past, we continue it and move it forward for our next generations," said dean of students Zeak Naifeh.
