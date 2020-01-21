Cameron hosts panel and banquet for MLK Jr. Day

“It’s important to not only remember MLKs legacy, but continue it. So it’s one thing to remember it, but another to keep that message going strong and moving it to the future, and that’s what we really hope to do with this day: we start the day of with service, have a discussion this afternoon and a celebration this evening. So we make sure we don’t let that legacy stay in the past, we continue it and move it forward for our next generations," said dean of students Zeak Naifeh.