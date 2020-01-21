Court documents shed light on viral letter writer’s arrest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - 7News received a letter Tuesday morning that has also gone viral on Facebook.
William Keith Davis wrote that letter from the Comanche County Jail.
In his letter Davis claims to be an Oklahoma medical marijuana patient. He says Lawton Police conducted a “no knock” search of his home, taking his marijuana and his marijuana plants.
The letter continues saying he had a half pound of marijuana and six adult plants that were taken by police. He also says he had six seedling plants that were also taken.
The letter was posted to Facebook earlier this month, and can be read here:
According to a court affidavit, police did conduct a “no knock” search of Davis’ home on SW I Ave on the morning of October 4, 2019.
Police say while searching the home they found numerous branches of marijuana.
They also found a “brick” of just over eight ounces of marijuana as well as multiple smaller baggies in the home filled with marijuana at amounts ranging from an eighth of an ounce to just over one ounce.
Police also found about a half ounce of loose marijuana as well as multiple digital scales.
According to the affidavit, 11 guns were taken from the home including a sawed off shotgun.
A bottle of diazepam (commonly referred to as Valium), a drug to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and seizures, which was prescribed to another person was found in the home. Also found was a bottle of miscellaneous pills including Xanax.
The court documents also say police took eight mature marijuana plants from the backyard of the home.
A dog on scene was turned over to Animal Control.
Davis was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute, Cultivation of Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Place for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substance, Possessing a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, as well as felony possession of controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia.
The felony possession of a dangerous substance charge was for the pills, and not for the marijuana, according to documents.
According to court documents, Davis is an Oklahoma medical marijuana patient, and police did see his OMMA issued license.
The charge of drug paraphernalia lists the paraphernalia as scales, baggies, pipes and bongs.
According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, patients are able to possess up to eight ounces of marijuana at their residence. Patients are also allowed to have six seedling plants and six mature plants.
Davis is facing 10 years and a fine of $50,000 for the charge of Cultivation of Controlled Dangerous Substance, and could be facing more time behind bars for the other charges.
In the letter Davis says he had a hearing set for January 17, but that has been continued to May 1. His bond is currently set at $20,000.
