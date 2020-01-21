Duncan residents gathered to celebrate MLK Jr. Day with community conversation

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - In honor of the message Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived by, people in Duncan gathered Monday to join in a community conversation.
The event was put on by Together OK, and was meant to crate an environment for people to address racial issues in the community.
The crowd featured people from all walks of life, including legislators, pastors, and school officials.
The conversation was facilitated by Suzette Chang, and she says getting the community together to address the tough topics is the only way change for the better can happen.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of histories that have been overlooked or ignored in Oklahoma. Race is a topic, and we provide methods and perspective that encourage people to talk about it," said Chang.
For more information on where these conversations will head next, visit Together OK’s Facebook page.
