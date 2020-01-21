Duncan residents walk in unity at MLK Day Parade

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan residents celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade down Main Street.
“Marching together, hand in hand, in unity as a community,” said Shannon Hall-Sanders, member of Duncan Community Development.
Duncan Community Development and other community organizations have hosted the parade for four years. Hall-Sanders said it is always a great day with her neighbors.
“I like to see people come together, engage together from all walks of life, all colors," said Hall-Sanders. "I like for us to come together, just kind of engage and learn from one another, knowing our past and where we can go for our futures. So, it’s just something that I just really look forward to doing. I really thank Dr. Martin Luther King for having the dream that we all can live for.”
The youth pastor at Impact580.Church, Christian Murillo, said it is love that brings them all together.
“It doesn’t matter the color of our skin or what we believe, but when we have God as our principle, you know, as our main thing, that defeats everything," said Murillo. "It really shows a lot about the community and the churches coming together, saying that we have a bigger mission and a bigger goal to reach in our differences.”
Murillo said he is proud to be a Duncan native.
“I’m excited to be a part of a community that does something like this, who are saying yes to stepping out of what they’re used to and stepping into something bigger and coming together as one,” said Murillo.
