First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase this evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re cloudy and dry now but that won’t be the case through the rest of this evening. Rain chances increase later this evening for our far western counties. Closer to midnight the main line of showers will move east into central Texoma. Light to moderate showers will persist through the early morning tomorrow before drying out just before the morning commute. There is a small chance of a little rain/snow mix up along I-40 through northern Grady county, and far northeastern Stephens county. We aren’t tracking any impacts on your Wednesday morning commute!
Tomorrow by 7AM a lot of the rain activity will have moved east, but a little off and on drizzle can't be ruled out throughout the day. Another round of light to moderate rain is possible tomorrow evening as wrap around rain moves into southwestern Oklahoma. That rain won't stay long, and we should be all clear by 2-3AM Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday sunshine returns and temperatures will be quick to jump back into the mid to upper 50s.
This weekend is looking very nice with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the south. It will be a great time to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
