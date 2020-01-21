We have lots of cloud cover moving into Texoma this morning. Those clouds will keep temperatures a little warmer as we start the day, and a little cooler this afternoon. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain chances will increase later this evening for our far western counties. Closer to midnight the main line of showers will move east into central Texoma. Light to moderate showers will persist through the early morning tomorrow before drying out just before the morning commute. There is a small chance of a little rain/snow mix up along I-40 through northern Grady county, and far northeastern Stephens county. We aren’t tracking any impacts on your Wednesday morning commute.