Funeral held for veteran with no known family

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - You’re invited to a funeral for a retired Air Force Veteran without any family.
Edward Veilleux was 65 when he passed away earlier this month.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1978, before being assigned to Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.
That’s where he served his entire military career in the Air Defense Command, Strategic Air Command, and Air Force Space Command.
He retired from the Air Force in 2005 as a Senior Master Sergeant.
Funeral services for Veilleux will be Tuesday morning at 10, at the Lowell-Tims Funeral Home in Altus.
Graveside services will be held at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
