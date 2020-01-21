Medicine Park police arrest two over counterfeit bill production

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Police in Medicine Park say the two people arrested over the weekend were making counterfeit bills inside their home.
On Sunday, Medicine Park Police were called to a residence on reports of a domestic disturbance.
One of the individuals began making a reference to a case Medicine Park Police had been working on regarding counterfeit money.
Police then got a warrant to search the home and arrested a man and woman.
The Assistant Police Chief could not confirm the amount of counterfeit bills that were found, nor the identities of the individuals.
