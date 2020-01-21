Public invited to graveside service for Air Force Veteran with no known family

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - You’re invited to a graveside service Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. for a retired Air Force Veteran with no known family.
Edward Veilleux died earlier this month at the age of 65.
He joined the US Air Force in 1978, before he was assigned to Peterson Air Force Base.
He served in Air Defense Command, Strategic Air command, and Air Force Space Command, before he retired in 2005 as a Senior Master Sergeant.
Services will be held at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
