Remembering the life, and legacy of Sergeant C.H. Brazzel

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Long-time police officer C.H. Brazzel’s passing has hit the Lawton community hard, with dozens of Facebook posts, and hundreds of comments saying how much he will be missed.
Through stories, and memories people shared with us at 7news, it’s clear this community will miss their favorite officer.
“One time I said Claude, how come you changed your name from Claude to C.H., and he says Ross, someday I might want to run for office, and I want to be C.H., not Claude. I always thought that was so funny," said Ross Hankins.
Former classmate Ross Hankins said he can’t remember a time he didn’t know C.H.
Being friends that long, Hankins said the love C.H. showed him, and so many others is the best legacy to leave behind.
“He made everybody feel like you were his best friend, and that’s just how it was. He never met a stranger,” said Hankins.
Former Fire Marshal Larry Odom said some of his favorite memories on the job were ones when he got to interact with C.H., and one thing he always appreciated was his willingness to speak to anyone, about anything.
“Everybody had his phone number, and he would answer the phone every time you called, no matter what he was doing. And he would talk to you, and help you out, and give you direction,”said Odom.
He said he will miss those conversations, and his friend a lot.
“He was just always there, he was the rock of Lawton, he really was,”said Odom.
And one of his colleagues with LPD said his death shocked the entire department, and he’s not surprised that pain is felt outside their walls, and all over this city.
“He’s a legend, he’s been here forever. Funny thing is as an officer, one thing you always heard no matter what when working the streets if you stopped somebody, they would say I know C.H. Brazzel," said Sgt. David Schucker.
Schucker said one part of his career in Law Enforcement that separates him from others is how everyone, on both sides of the law, seemed to be drawn to his presence.
“The bad guys even trusted him. So if you needed somebody, CH could go get him, and have him turn himself in no problems. He will be greatly missed, he was a great training officer when I was younger and he was a great to work with even as an older man," said Schucker.
The cause of the crash is still unknown, but we will keep you updated if we learn anything more.
As for his funeral, we haven’t been told a date just yet.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.