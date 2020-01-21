U.S. Department of Education official visits Flower Mound Elementary

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -Flower Mound Elementary School's high academic performance over the years has drawn the attention of the United States Department of Education.
Today the Assistant Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education out of Washington D.C., toured the school.
Flower Mound was one of about a dozen schools the Secretary plans to visit in Oklahoma.
It was an exciting day for everyone at Flower Mound Elementary today as they hosted the Assistant Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, Frank Brogan.
“So to come to a school like Flower Mound, and to see great teachers and folks working together to meet the needs of this particular group of boys and girls is really exciting to see,” said Brogan.
“He was wanting to see how we implement our funding from his department,” said Dax Trent, Principal of Flower Mound Elementary. “But just really see how we utilize our data as well as what we do to get our results for our kids. And we were more than happy to show him around and let him peel back the layers of what we do here.”
Trent gave Brogan a tour of the different areas of the school, showing what has changed over the years, made possible by grants.
“We really utilize that for standard specific instruction,” said Trent. “We have alpha plus curriculum that we utilize that grant funding for, that really dives down for our students for what standards the state is expecting them to learn for each grade, which changes all the time.”
The U.S. Department of Education gives about 23 billion dollars worth of grants to schools across the country.
Flower Mound receives two, a rural grant, and one for Indian education.
“The idea is to accept grant applications and target grants that specifically look to increase student achievement and to make life better for teachers and students,” said Brogan.
Trent says having Brogan visit is a testament to the students and staff at the school.
“To see those results, and to see those kids learn and smile with the foundational basic things that we do to get those results is impressive to him as well as us,” said Trent. “I think that’s what he enjoyed about today.”
Brogan is in Oklahoma for 3 days where he’ll visit several other schools across the state.
He also plans to speak with Governor Stitt and Oklahoma State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister during his visit.
