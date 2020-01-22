Altus police investigate “Gator" theft

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Police are investigating a theft from Western Equipment on the 3000 block of East Broadway.
Police Chief Tim Murphy says a John Deere “Gator” all-terrain vehicle was stolen.
Police responded to the business Wednesday morning around 8:15, when management discovered the missing ATV. Police believe the suspect or suspects cut a section of fence surrounding the property to gain access to the “Gator.”
Surveillance video from Western Equipment and surrounding businesses are being reviewed by police.
The “Gator” is valued at over $13,000.
Police are encouraging anyone with information about the theft to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580)482-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.