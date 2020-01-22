Family of late veteran located after funeral

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - All week we have told you about a funeral being held for an Air Force Veteran with no known family. Wednesday, 7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, attended the graveside service at Fort Sill National Cemetery for Edward Veilleux. A couple hours after the service Hunter received a phone call... It was Edward’s brother.
David Veilleux said he had not heard from his brother, Edward, in the last twenty years.
“It just kind of slammed me all of the sudden,” said David.
A woman who started the Veteran Buddy Finder Facebook page saw our 7News post about Edward’s funeral. She located David, who then reached out to us.
“I was just like, wow,” said David. “I didn’t know what to think.”
Not having found Veilleux's family, Lowell-Tims Funeral Home decided to hold a service in his honor, inviting anybody to attend.
“We are willing to do whatever it takes to see to it that a military member is taken care of,” said Carson Van Zant, owner of Lowell-Tims Funeral Home.
Villeaux was a decorated veteran, joining the Air Force in 1978.
He was assigned to Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, where he served his entire military career in the Air Defense Command, Strategic Air Command, and Air Force Space Command.
He retired from the Air Force in 2005 as a Senior Master Sergeant.
“He was a genius when it came to that stuff, you know, what he was doing,” said David.
Since the family did not know about the funeral, Edward’s flag was given to a co-worker from Altus Air Force Base, Ramon Terrazas.
“He was a good go-worker, always willing to help others, because we worked together. We would do tires and fuels and stuff like that," said Terrazas. "He was a quiet guy, but we worked together in harmony, so it was good.”
David said he is grateful for those that attended Edward’s funeral and said he plans to make a trip down from Michigan to visit his brother’s grave.
