Good evening Texoma! Through the rest of this evening expect cloudy the dreary/ cloudy conditions to persist. Temperatures will stay rather mild, only in the low 40s through 10PM tonight. Later tonight rain chances will increase slightly as some wrap around rain behind the system is possible in southwest Oklahoma. Most places should expect to remain dry! Areas of patch fog could develop across our region with some areas being very dense at times. As of now, no advisories have been posted but that could chance heading through the rest of this evening. Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 30s.