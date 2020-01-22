LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! Through the rest of this evening expect cloudy the dreary/ cloudy conditions to persist. Temperatures will stay rather mild, only in the low 40s through 10PM tonight. Later tonight rain chances will increase slightly as some wrap around rain behind the system is possible in southwest Oklahoma. Most places should expect to remain dry! Areas of patch fog could develop across our region with some areas being very dense at times. As of now, no advisories have been posted but that could chance heading through the rest of this evening. Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 30s.
Fog will taper off through the morning hours and all thanks to a cold front, we’ll begin to see clearing skies throughout the day on Thursday. Overall, tomorrow will be very nice! High temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday is also another great weather day, mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s nearing 60°.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will also be in the upper 50s, but a few more clouds will build in due to a weak cold front that looks to move in out of the north. This front could spark a few light rain showers in central and eastern Texoma during the evening hours. Any rain that does develop will be short lived and move out by the early morning Sunday. Sunday afternoon sunshine will return to Texoma and temperatures will push for the lower 60s.
For now, the start of the work week is looking to stay dry. However, a low pressure system is just off to our north, so any movement south could bring us some widespread rain for next Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.