Light rain showers and drizzle are still impacting portions of central and eastern Texoma. A lot of the rain activity will quiet down by 6-7AM, but a few isolated areas of drizzle can’t be ruled out for our eastern counties due to the moisture that will stick with us through the day. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 40s in central and eastern Texoma to the mid 50s in our far western counties. Later tonight rain chances will increase slightly as some wrap around rain behind the system is possible in southwest Oklahoma. Most places should expect to remain dry.
Tomorrow and Friday will be two nice days with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s both days. The nice weather will continue into the start of the weekend.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will also be in the upper 50s, but a few more clouds will build in due to a weak cold front that looks to move in out of the north. This front could spark a few light rain showers in central and eastern Texoma during the evening hours. Any rain that does develop will be short lived and move out by the early morning Sunday. Sunday afternoon sunshine will return to Texoma and temperatures will push for the lower 60s.
Monday and Tuesday next week will be very nice with temperatures in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
