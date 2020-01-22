Light rain showers and drizzle are still impacting portions of central and eastern Texoma. A lot of the rain activity will quiet down by 6-7AM, but a few isolated areas of drizzle can’t be ruled out for our eastern counties due to the moisture that will stick with us through the day. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 40s in central and eastern Texoma to the mid 50s in our far western counties. Later tonight rain chances will increase slightly as some wrap around rain behind the system is possible in southwest Oklahoma. Most places should expect to remain dry.