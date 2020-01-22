Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3-pointers late and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 for their fourth straight win. Dallas ended a four-game winning streak, and more importantly, lost a key piece in center Dwight Powell just as they welcomed back Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis scored 10 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his return after missing 10 games with right knee soreness. Late in the first quarter, Powell went down on a non-contact play with a right Achilles tendon injury.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks fear Dwight Powell has a “severe” injury to his right Achilles tendon after the center was injured in a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Coach Rick Carlisle says an MRI exam would determine the extent of the damage. The 28-year-old Powell went down with a non-contact injury with 2:57 left in the first quarter. He was helped to the locker room while putting no weight on his right leg. Carlisle says “it doesn't get much tougher than this” if the injury is as bad as it appears.
DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis is back for the Dallas Mavericks after missing 10 games with a sore right knee. The 7-foot-3 forward returned against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Porzingis thought he was ready almost a week ago in Sacramento. But the Latvian was a late scratch when the soreness flared up. Porzingis has paired with fellow European Luka Doncic to get the Mavericks back in playoff contention. Dallas has missed the postseason three straight years. It's the franchise's longest drought in 20 years. Porzingis is second on the team to Doncic in scoring and rebounding.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 27 points, Kevin Samuel had 11 points and 11 rebounds and TCU upended No. 18 Texas Tech 65-54. The Horned Frogs pushed ahead to stay with a 13-2 run to start the second half. Bane had seven of those points, including one of his six 3-pointers in the game. TCU had never beaten Texas Tech when the Red Raiders were ranked. TCU was coming off two conference losses on the road last week by at least 20 points. Jahmi'us Ramsey had 15 points for Texas Tech.
WACO, Texas (AP) — New Baylor football coach Dave Aranda has hired one of his mentors as the new defensive coordinator of the Bears. Ron Roberts comes to Baylor after two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin' Cajuns allowed only 19.7 points a game last season, about the same as Baylor. Arnada was co-defensive coordinator at Delta State in 2007, when Roberts was the head coach of the Division II school in Mississippi. Aranda was defensive coordinator the past four seasons as national champion LSU. He says many of the defensive concepts he has used were learned from Roberts.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — For a struggling Missouri men’s basketball team, even an NCAA record-breaking night wasn’t enough for a win. After sinking 31 free throws in its weekend loss to Alabama, the Tigers (9-9, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) continued their streak with 23 foul shots in a row against Texas A&M. The 54 consecutive free throws broke the NCAA record of 50 set by Wake Forest in 2005.But it wasn’t enough — Josh Nebo and his 14 points overpowered a sloppy Missouri team to a 66-64 Aggies win.
DALLAS (AP) — SMU has hired Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The younger brother of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was set to be promoted to offensive coordinator at Appalachian State. Garrett Riley had served as running backs coach for the Mountaineers in 2019. Like his older brother, Garrett Riley spent time on the Texas Tech roster as a quarterback before going into coaching. The younger Riley also played a season at Stephen F. Austin.