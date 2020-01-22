Joe Exotic sentenced to 22 years in prison

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison.
Exotic, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, was convicted of two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.
“We are thankful for the Court’s thoughtful consideration of the gravity of this murder-for-hire scheme, as well as the defendant’s egregious wildlife crimes in imposing a 22 year sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing in a press release.
Joe Exotic was arrested in Florida for hiring a person to murder Carole Baskin, the owner of a tiger sanctuary who sued him for trademark infringement in 2011, and was outspoken about Exotic’s treatment of animals at his park. The person he tried to hire to kill Baskin was an FBI agent.
He was also found guilty of killing five of his tigers in 2017, as well as falsifying documents stating various animals were being donated for exhibition when they were actually being sold.
