Lawton church offering support to veterans and their families through life groups

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton church is lending a helping hand to veterans in the community through life groups.
“We just want our community to know that we’re here,” said Debbie Pratt, associate pastor at Lawton First Assembly. “We’re here for them and we want to walk and navigate life with them.”
Over 30 life groups meet at the church to discuss a variety of topics from stress, to marriage and family, and more.
This semester, the pastors at Lawton First Assembly felt more focus needed to be placed on the military.
“The three veteran life groups are designed to help individuals going through such things as PTSD, depression, being away from home, all of that they have to deal with, and veterans are teaching these classes," said Gary Pratt, senior associate pastor at Lawton First Assembly. "They’ve been through this and they’re in there to help and they’re in there to relate to the people that are in there.”
The Pratt’s said having such a large military presence at their church is an honor. They are hoping these life groups can give back to those who gave so much.
“We’re delighted to be able to offer these classes," said Gary. "We love our community. We love the military. We have a large presence of military people in our church, active and retired, and many are dealing with these issues and there’s no place to go, and we’re providing that opportunity for them to come get some help.”
To learn more about the military life groups, visit lawtonfirst.org/lifegroups or call the church at 580-536-9325.
