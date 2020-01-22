Lawton homeless shelter continues to fundraise for new building

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton non-profit organization is using the new year to continue to fundraise for a new building.
What was once known as C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless is now called C. Carter Crane Center for Empowerment and Advancement.
Fundraising efforts for a new building started last year around October. Donation Specialist, Jennifer Hough said the building will cost $2,000,000 and they have about $30,000 currently. She said their goal this year is to get their new name out into the community.
“A lot of people don’t know where we’re located, what we do, or they only know half the story so it’s to get their story out there fully, and with the correct information so everyone knows exactly what goes on here and how much of an impact we have in the community and what their support has on us,” said Hough.
Director, Edith McKinley said they already own the land where the building will be built. It will be on the west side of their current facility. She said both buildings will be used.
“This building we hope to turn into part storage part training facility for the clients. We want to help better train them with perhaps retail experience, clerical experience, whatever we can do to actually give them job skills,” said McKinley.
McKinley said they currently offer 20 beds, and will soon be able to offer 40, and be more ADA compliant.
“Overall safety of the building will be improved. Our food storage, our cooking facilities, better facilities to interview the client in a more private setting," said McKinley.
Hough said the community can stay up to date with their fundraising efforts on their Facebook page.
“We are here for the community so having that support has been a great asset," said Hough.
They are beginning to gather auction items for a fundraising event that will be held in early spring. If you need more information or would like to donate to the cause you can call (580) 248-0936.
