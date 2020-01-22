Lawton man charged for attacking dad, aunt with knife

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged for a stabbing that happened last Friday.
Tenairo Navarro was charged Wednesday with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon for the stabbing of his dad.
The attack happened on Southwest I Avenue last Friday morning.
According to investigators, his aunt told police that Navarro was arguing with his dad, and when the argument got physical he pulled out a knife and started stabbing his dad.
His aunt says she then tried to stop the fight and got cut on her elbow before Navarro took off running.
Tenairo Navarro turned himself in at the Lawton Police Department the next day. According to court documents, Navarro apologized while turning himself in, saying he was “high as a kite” at the time of the attack and admitted to using meth.
Documents also say when Navarro noticed he was being booked for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon he responded with, “Oh, he didn’t die? Bummer.”
His bond has been set at $50,000.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.