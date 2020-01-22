Lawton man charged with shooting murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Richard Smith is charged with Murder in the first degree, Domestic Abuse, and Reckless Conduct with a Firearm.
According to court documents, Smith shot Angel Conner with a 9 mm Beretta after beating her.
Police were called to a shots fired call at the apartment complex just before 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers say they saw Smith running away from the scene.
He was taken into custody at gunpoint.
Connor was found shot outside the building.
She later passed away during surgery.
Smith claims that she punched him and pulled a knife on him and that's when he defended himself.
His bond has been set at $2 million.
