Mayor Booker gives special presentation on upcoming CIP vote

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton community was given another opportunity to learn more about the upcoming CIP vote with a special presentation from Mayor Stan Booker.
The presentation was held in City Hall.
Mayor Booker explained the details of the CIP ahead of next month's special election.
Attendees were also able to directly ask questions in a Q & A.
“I think people are very concerned. Once they see the economic data the city is facing, they express concern and say we have to do something. And they understand that the cost of doing nothing is to continue to decline and for the home prices to continue to decline," said Mayor Booker.
This was one of Mayor Booker’s many CIP information outreach events, joining the coffee shop tours we told you about Monday night.
The next of those tours will be at the White Buffalo Coffee Bar on January 29th.
