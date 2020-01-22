52nd St. project expected to be finished soon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - More than a year after it was originally expected to be finished, Lawton city officials say the 52nd street project should finally be completed soon.
The project started in September of 2017 and was slated to finish in January of 2019, but was delayed due to weather and utility issues. But, even with those delays, Lawton City Engineer George Hennessee says the project should have been completed last June.
“It’s very disruptive,” Hennessee said. “To the community as a whole, this is one of our major arterials for the north-south run. Of course, with the school being here it’s even more disruptive and the fire department and that type of stuff. It has been a concern.”
Hennessee said the new estimated completion date is February 28.
"They’re currently trying to wrap up the project. They’re finishing up the driveways and sidewalks at this point. Of course, we can’t lay sod until springtime so there will be a little bit of delay in getting the sod down. But we don’t consider that to be a project delay, just a weather delay,” Hennessee said.
Hennessee said the project being finished will be great for everyone, but 52nd street might see more work in the future.
"We anticipate in the future, we had designed a five lane roadway but due to cost constraints, we had to reduce it to a three lane. Hopefully in the future we’ll be able to put two more lanes on the west side and have a nice arterial road,” Hennessee said.
Hennessee said the city might be able to receive some kind of financial compensation from the contractor because of construction being delayed but said whether or not that will happen won’t be decided until they complete a full audit of the project. In addition, Hennessee said the original plan was to redo the road all the way from Gore Boulevard to Lee Boulevard, though they were unable to do that due to budgetary reasons. But, the rest of that road will likely be fixed up in the future.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.