Nominations being taken for Teacher of the Year

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools will be participating in the 2020-2021 Oklahoma State Department of Education Teacher of the Year Program.
That program recognizes exceptional teaching at state, regional and local levels.
All teachers completing at least three years of teaching, including the 2019-2020 school year, are eligible to be nominated.
You can nominate a teacher by contacting a principal for a forum. You can also call the Professional Development office at the Shoemaker Center at (580)357-6900. The forum can also be downloaded here.
Each school will name its own Teacher of the Year. Those school finalists will then be narrowed down to seven district finalists. From there a committee will determine the Teacher of the Year. That teacher will go on to represent Lawton at the state level.
