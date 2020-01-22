Red River Chevy Dealers Association asking for nominations for teacher appreciation event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Red River Chevy Dealers Association is asking for people to nominate the best teachers for their annual teacher appreciation event.
The dealerships are sponsoring a teacher appreciation contest for educators across Texoma.
Students, teachers, parents and administrators can submit a form at RedRiverBestChevyDealersTeacherAppreciation.com to nominate their favorite teacher for a cash prize.
Two finalists will receive $2,500 each and semi-finalists will get $1,000.
Nominations are due by midnight on Saturday, February 22nd.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.