Red River Chevy Dealers Association asking for nominations for teacher appreciation event
January 21, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 10:12 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Red River Chevy Dealers Association is asking for people to nominate the best teachers for their annual teacher appreciation event.

The dealerships are sponsoring a teacher appreciation contest for educators across Texoma.

Students, teachers, parents and administrators can submit a form at RedRiverBestChevyDealersTeacherAppreciation.com to nominate their favorite teacher for a cash prize.

Two finalists will receive $2,500 each and semi-finalists will get $1,000.

Nominations are due by midnight on Saturday, February 22nd.

