Walters PD cracking down on dogs running loose

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - Walters police are cracking down on dogs running loose in town.
Officers rounded up 13 on Saturday alone.
A new benchmark is set for the Walters community, following that round up.
One woman who had to go pick her dog up at the pound said she’s on board with this, even if it was frustrating for her.
“I let my dog run, and I got in trouble for it, and that is what needed to happen. Now I’m doing the right things to make sure she doesn’t get out,” said Brandi Faulk.
Lt. Ben Lehew with Walters PD said he hopes this isn’t needed again because of how many citations were handed out.
“We ended up issuing 7 citations for dogs at large, and those were able to reunited with their owner. We picked 6 up, and we issued two for no rabies vaccine,” said Lt. Ben Lehew.
He said anyone who is frustrated has to understand that owning a dog is a responsibility, and even if the dog typically comes home, who knows what it’s up to while it’s out loose.
“It’s not just a danger to people, it’s also dangerous for the animals. the dog can go in the street and get by a car, or pick up something and eat, and die of poisoning of some type,” said Lt. Lehew.
For the most part, Faulk said the animals running around aren’t malnourished, and don’t seem to be strays, just dogs who got out of their yard.
“I think it’s owners taking for granted that their dog is just going to come back, and everything is going to be okay. Well they get, get into mischief and that’s the problem, and I am no exception to that," said Faulk.
In total, LT Lehew said the citations, including the pick up fee ran people between 120 and 200 dollars.
Faulk said that price is no joke, and she hopes that means people change their ways going forward.
“I think people are going to be a lot more responsible with their animals, because when you get your dog picked up, you have to deal with it, or you surrender your animal, and we don’t want to see that just because it got picked up," said Faulk.
Lt. Lehew said every officer has now been instructed to pick up a dog if they see one loose, and he hopes to see people make a conscience effort to lock their gates, and make sure the dog can’t get out.
If you do find your dog missing, contact city hall to see if it was picked up, and they can help you get your dog back.
