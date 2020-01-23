Comanche Co. Sheriff Dept. investigating extortion of Lawton man

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the extortion of a Lawton man.
The man told police he got a phone call from a man claiming to be with OHP, telling the victim his godson was arrested and needed to be bailed out. He told the victim he needed to send them $9,000 for the bond. Another man claiming to be with the D.A.'s office of Garfield County. That man told the victim the bound amount was changed to $25,000. That man called the victim again a couple days later and told him another $25,000 was added.
The men told the victim to send them the money via UPS.
All together the victim sent them around $90,000.
The victim was able to later get in touch with his godson and found there was never an arrest and that the godson hadn’t been stopped by OHP.
The victim has multiple UPS tracking numbers, as well as other information from the calls to help investigators.
