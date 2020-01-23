Elgin woman arrested for connection to Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An Elgin woman wanted for her connection to an Lawton murder has been arrested.
20-year-old Maya Solis was arrested on a felony count of accessory after the fact.
Authorities say she was dating the Arrieus Sims Junior, the man charged with shooting and killing Michael Hyde in August of last year.
They say Solis drove him away from the scene of the shooting, taking him to a house where he got rid of the gun.
She also reportedly drove him to several different houses and apartments on the city's south side.
She was arrested Wednesday and is being held on a $40,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.