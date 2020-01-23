Saturday will be another warm day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. Southeast to north winds at 10 to 20mph. During the evening hours a few rain chances look to develop between I-44 and I-35. Those showers will push east, and should clear our eastern counties by midnight-2AM Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer, despite north winds at 10 to 20mph, with high temperatures settling in the lower 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine for the end of the weekend!