LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Through the remainder of tonight, we will be seeing clouds continue to push off to the east and we’ll be mostly clear by morning! Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s.
Friday is trending mostly sunny skies with light northwest winds. By the mid afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s across Texoma.
Saturday will be another warm day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. Southeast to north winds at 10 to 20mph. During the evening hours a few rain chances look to develop between I-44 and I-35. Those showers will push east, and should clear our eastern counties by midnight-2AM Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer, despite north winds at 10 to 20mph, with high temperatures settling in the lower 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine for the end of the weekend!
Monday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the mid 60s! Expect plenty of sunshine on Monday with breezy southeast winds at 15 to 25mph.
Tuesday can expect more cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring rain chances for portions of Texoma late Tuesday morning through late evening. Temperatures will begin to drop into the mid and upper 50s by next Wednesday and Thursday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
