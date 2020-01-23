LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are seeing widespread fog this morning, with a few areas dealing with dense patches. Most of the fog should clear by 8AM. Cloud cover is also on the way out, so expect mostly sunny skies by lunchtime. Winds will be a little breezy today out of the north at 10-20mph. High temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful end to the work week with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will start out of the northwest tomorrow morning, but then quickly move to the south.
Saturday will be another warm day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. During the evening hours a few rain chances look to develop between I-44 and I-35. Those showers will push east, and should clear our eastern counties by midnight-2AM Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer with high temperatures settling in the lower 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine for the end of the weekend.
Monday looks to be the warmest day over the next seven, as high temperatures push into the mid to upper 60s. Late Monday into early Tuesday more cloud cover returns ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring rain chances for portions of Texoma late Tuesday morning through late evening. Temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 50s by next Wednesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
