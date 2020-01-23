Gov. Stitt bans state funded travel to California

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has banned all state funded travel to California.
Stitt announced an executive order on Thursday making the policy official.
“California and its elected officials over the past few years have banned travel to the State of Oklahoma in an effort to politically threaten and intimidate Oklahomans for their personal values," said Gov. Stitt. "Enough is enough. If California’s elected officials don’t want public employees traveling to Oklahoma, I am eager to return the gesture on behalf of Oklahoma’s pro-life stance. I am proud to be Governor of a state that fights for the most vulnerable among us, the unborn.”
In October 2019 San Francisco banned their employees from traveling to Oklahoma. The city said it was due to Oklahoma’s pro-life laws.
The Executive Order signed by Stitt ban all non-essential travel to California for all state employees and officers of agencies which is paid for by the state. There is an exemption for the Department of Commerce to travel to California for recruitment efforts.
