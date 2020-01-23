Lawton library holding ‘Sit, Stay, Read’ to help kids

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Children looking to develop their reading skills can now do so in front of an affectionate and furry audience. The Lawton Public Library is partnering with Paws with Love Therapy Dogs, to offer a program where participants read books to trained therapy dogs.
Tanya Organ, the Youth Services Librarian, said the event is meant to help slower readers develop their skills in a pressure-free environment while boosting their self-confidence.
"It helps children who are apprehensive about reading in front of their peers or in front of other people," Organ said. "It gives them it builds their confidence a little bit to read to a dog versus another person."
Sit, Stay and Read will be Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lawton Public Library.
