Lawton Public Library scheduled to begin renovations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you’re a frequent visitor of the Lawton Public Library, you’ll soon notice some changes.
Renovations to the restrooms and lobby area are scheduled to begin February 3rd.
Though the library will still be open, restrooms and meeting rooms will be closed.
And extra parking will be available on the south side of the building.
Tax preparation services will still be available to people in the back of the library.
For questions of concerns, call (580) 581-3450.
