Local dealership earns consumer satisfaction award

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local car dealership is celebrating a special recognition they have received for consumer satisfaction.
Billingsley Hyundai has been awarded a 2020 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award. The award is given to dealerships with high ratings from online consumers reviews.
The top 10-percent of U.S. new-car dealers are given the award based on their score.
“I am proud of our award-winning sales and service team and we are excited to recognize our outstanding achievements at Billingsley Hyundai,” Grannon Billingsley, General Manager at Billingsley Hyundai said, “We thank our loyal customers for posting about their great experiences and looking forward to selling many more Hyundai vehicles this year.”
DealerRater features nearly five million dealer reviews. They say Billingsley Hyundai has achieved consistently high scores on their website.
