OKC nonprofit provides baby supplies to Lawton families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The nonprofit organization Infant Crisis Services out of Oklahoma City made its way to Lawton Wednesday to help local families.
They brought their baby mobile with them, and delivered a week’s worth of diapers and wipes to families in need that have children under four years old.
“We realize that for struggling families, whatever their struggles might be, there aren’t a lot of resources out there, specifically for diapers for young children, and that’s why we’re here. To meet the need," said manger of Baby Mobile services, Nicole Sukenis.
This is the second time that the Baby Mobile has made its way to Lawton, and it won’t be the last.
Officials with Infant Crisis Services say they expect to visit Lawton four times a year, with their next visit expected in April.
