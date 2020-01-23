Smoke forces building evacuation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Operations are back to normal at the Lawton Constitution after smoke forced an evacuation Wednesday night.
Officials say an air handler blower in the building’s heater burned up, causing smoke to be pushed into the office space.
The people inside had to leave the building as maintenance workers shut the unit down.
Fire crews were called in to clear the smoke from the building.
Fortunately, there was no damage and no one was hurt.
