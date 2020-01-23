Murder suspect arrested in Mexico, extradited back to Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The suspect in a Stephens County murder has been extradited back to the USA.
Linda Salazar was found murdered in a rural area of Stephens County on November 7, 2016 at the residence of Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia.
An arrest warrant was issued for Sanchez-Garcia for the death of Salazar at the end of November 2016.
Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says Sanchez-Garcia was a citizen of Mexico and was in the United States illegally. After the murder Sanchez-Garcia fled back to Mexico.
The Office of International Affairs and the Department of State approved a request for arrest and extradition, and submitted it to the government of Mexico on November 7, 2017, exactly one year after Linda Salazar was found murdered.
The Mexican government then issued an arrest warrant for Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia on May 22, 2019.
On June 28, 2019, The United States Marshal Service and Mexico Interpol Police located and arrested Sanchez-Garcia. He stayed in a prison in Mexico while fighting the extradition. He lost his appeals in the Mexican courts and was returned to the United States.
His bond hearing in Stephens County is scheduled for Friday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.