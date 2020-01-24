LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! Through the rest of tonight temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 40s after sunset (5:55PM). Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 10mph. If you have any Friday night plans, the night is looking to stay mostly clear with the exception of a few clouds building by morning. Low temperatures across Texoma will be in the mid 30s.
For the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday day will remain dry with high temperatures both days will be in the low to mid 60s. However, we are tracking a few isolated thunderstorms overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. The timing of these showers so far are as followed: we’ll see an increase in clouds near 4-6PM. Light rain showers begin to develop in places along I-44 & east around 6PM. Steadier rain moves through Comanche, Grady, Caddo & Stephens county around 10PM. A few thunderstorms look to develop near 11PM with the heaviest of rain staying primarily in north Comanche & Grady counties. Most of the shower activity will be towards the east around 2AM on Sunday!
Waking up on Sunday morning we’ll see a few clouds but as the day goes on, we’ll see plenty of sunshine! North winds at 10 to 15mph. So make sure to get outside & enjoy the weather this weekend. Monday will be very similar, but temperatures for a few areas in Texoma could hit the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be our next best chance for a few showers here in Texoma. A front will move in during the morning hours and help produce light to moderate rain off and on throughout the day. Thanks to that front, our highs will drop into the mid 50s. We will dry out on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s, but then a little moisture returns Thursday, which could potentially lead to future rain chances added in the forecast. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 50s.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
