For the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday day will remain dry with high temperatures both days will be in the low to mid 60s. However, we are tracking a few isolated thunderstorms overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. The timing of these showers so far are as followed: we’ll see an increase in clouds near 4-6PM. Light rain showers begin to develop in places along I-44 & east around 6PM. Steadier rain moves through Comanche, Grady, Caddo & Stephens county around 10PM. A few thunderstorms look to develop near 11PM with the heaviest of rain staying primarily in north Comanche & Grady counties. Most of the shower activity will be towards the east around 2AM on Sunday!