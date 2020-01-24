LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a cold, but clear start to your Friday morning. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s for most. This afternoon the sunshine will stick around and high temperatures will top out into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. Moisture will move northward throughout the day and help to develop a little rain and a few isolated non-severe thunderstorms Saturday evening. Rain chances should remain along, and east of I-44. We will dry up during the early morning hours Sunday.
Sunday afternoon mostly sunny skies return and temperatures will hold in the lower 60s. Monday will be very similar, but temperatures for a few areas in Texoma could hit the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will be our next best chance for a few showers here in Texoma. A front will move in during the morning hours and help produce light to moderate rain off and on throughout the day. We will dry out on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s, but then a little moisture returns Thursday, which could potentially lead to future rain chances added in the forecast. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
