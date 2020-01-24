Fort Sill holds annual MLK Jr. Day luncheon

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was remembered at a ceremony on Fort Sill Thursday.
It was all part of their annual luncheon, celebrated the week of Martin Luther King Jr. day.
The guest speaker was Doctor Willie Smith Junior, who served in the military before becoming the pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
He talked about King’s legacy and what he was fighting for.
“Doctor King’s dream... he was really hoping for to see equality and unity, which are the key elements for any society," said Smith. “That message did not originate with Dr. King, it originated with the Declaration of Independence, where Thomas Jefferson talked about how we’re all created equal. And so he borrowed that ambition. It’s a national cry, a national desire.”
Thursday’s event took place at the Fort Sill Patriot’s Club and was sponsored by Dental Health Activity Unit of Fort Sill.
