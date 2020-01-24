Fort Sill soldier honored during Career Counselor of the Year recognition ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A Fort Sill soldier was among 11 career counselors across the Army to be recognized during the Career Counselor of the Year recognition ceremony.
Staff Sergeant Robert Lawniczak competed at the Army’s Career Counselor of the Year competition for the last three years, reaching the final round each year.
This time, he placed third overall.
Staff Sergeant Lawniczak says he appreciates the competition and getting to learn how to improve through it.
“I really like the ability to learn more about my job, and my family supports me, which really makes it easy. You get a lot of recognition at these high levels, so it does feel good, but the main focus is that we are better career counselors so we can help soldiers on their path through the Army," said Lawniczak.
Lawniczak has represented medical command and training and doctrine command at the competition.
Career counselors have to take a written test, Army physical fitness test and board event as part of the competition.
There are more than 950 career counselors in the Army.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.