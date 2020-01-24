Kids read to therapy dogs at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Public Library is helping kids read by providing some furry and affectionate listeners.
The Library partnered with Paws with Love Therapy Dogs to offer the “Sit, Stay, Read” program, where kids read to trained therapy dogs.
Keri Brammer, the President of Paws with Love, says it’s a great way to boost self-confidence when developing reading skills.
“If the kids can’t read, can’t pronounce a word, the dogs don’t care. It relaxes the kids, they feel more at ease with the dogs," said Brammer.
Brammer’s dog Rosie is one of the dogs kids can read to.
Thursday was the first night of the reading program.
Paws with Love is led by volunteers.
It started 10 years ago with 10 therapy dogs.
Now, they’re up to 30 therapy dogs to visit kids and hospitals in our community.
