Law enforcement takes training to learn about Autism

“As a law enforcement officer if I ask you or tell you to sit down, I except immediate response. That’s what we’re taught, that’s how we’re trained. These individuals on the spectrum are often not capable, it’s not that they don’t want to, they are just not capable of giving you that immediate response. What happens after that is we step up our response which can lead to getting injuries and bad problems with that and I’m trying to prevent that from happening," said Sgt. Sutton.