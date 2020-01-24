Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce welcomed nearly 50 new members into their organization Thursday.
That brings the number of businesses within the chamber to 978.
R.L. Smith, the Membership Director, says joining is a great way to network, ensuring a businesses success.
“So the more people you know, the more business you’ll do. We find our members are giving member to member discounts and doing business with others as well," says Smith.
Smith says there are about 4,000 businesses in town, and he’d like to see every single one become a member of the Chamber.
