LPD holding promotion and retirement ceremonies

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This Friday, a retirement reception for Assistant Chief Rusty Wright is being held. Captain Ron Seratte will be taking his place.
The reception is set for 3:00 p.m. in the Banquet Room of Lawton City Hall.
Also several promotions are in order at the Lawton Police Department, and you’re invited to attend the ceremony.
Sergeant Troy Durham, Lieutenant Robert Whittington, and Captain Ron Seratte will be promoted Friday January 31, at 1:00 p.m. in the Banquet Room of the Lawton City Hall.
