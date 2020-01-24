Marlow residents dealing with water issues

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Residents in Marlow are dealing with water issues would could last for an extended period of time.
According to city officials, a contractor damaged a 12-inch water main near 9th and McNeese. The effects of the issue have spread across the city.
Officials say there is no timetable for when the water will be back on. They say citizens should expect low or no water pressure for the foreseeable future.
