Renovations complete on historic refuge home

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - Renovations at the Ferguson House on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are now complete.
A contractor was able to finish the planned exterior refurbishment that meets all the requirements of the state historical preservation offices.
A fire destroyed most of the house back in 2010 and the Friends of the Wichitas started working to restore it six years ago.
“I’m really glad that the community came together and they wanted to rebuild it. There are a lot of people who have lived here so there are lots of memories," said Bobby Williamson, whose parents once lived in the home.
Crews worked to make the outside of the home look like it did when it was built 93 years ago.
The Friends of the Wichitas raised $70,000 through a matching grant with the help of the community in order to pay for the repairs.
