Cache Police continuing to investigate after 15 motorcycles were reported stolen

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - Dennis Easter said he stops by to check on the storage unit every few days.
Typically, the inside of the unit is jam packed with 15 motorcycles, valued at $70,000.
He doesn’t always open it, but checks to make sure it’s locked, but two days ago, he tried to open it, and wasn’t able.
“When I went to put my key in the lock, my key wouldn’t work. So I went home, got a generator, and a cut-off wheel. Cut the lock off, opened the doors up, and it’s empty," said Easter.
Cache Police Officer David Castro said he has an idea as to why it went unnoticed for so long.
It’s something he’s never seen before.
“They replaced the lock with a very similar lock, so when he would go check on it, he would see it’s locked and not think much of it,” said officer David Castro.
Castro said the timeline for this makes it’s hard, because they believe it happened sometime over the last few months.
With no suspects yet, police are now scouring through listings to see if these bikes are up for sale anywhere.
“We are checking social media, craigslist, seeing if anyone has put these items for sale. The value of them is what is outstanding, and the number of bikes taken is just something you don’t see everyday,” said Castro.
With so many bikes being stolen right off Cache Road, Castro said it’s hard to believe this was a random act.
“With something this large, we are looking into someone who knew they were there- close friends, family, interviewing neighbors, trying to see who heard what,” said Castro.
“It had to be two or three people doing this, and how can you load 15 motorcycles right here on Cache Road,” said Easter.
Easter said aside from an oil change, and some minor repairs, these bikes were in great condition.
He said the worst part is that these bikes were going to be a saving grace for a family still recovering from the Cache Floods in 2015.
“Hard luck over the last few years, we was in a flood and lost our home, everything else, all our vehicles, so this was kind of our Piggy bank," said Easter.
Easter is working with Cache PD and plans to offer up a substantial reward for information on the bikes.
If you know, or hear anything about the whereabouts of any of these motorcycles, contact Cache Police.
