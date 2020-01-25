Event helps American Cancer Society in fight against cancer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton community got out Saturday morning to walk or run around Cameron University’s Bentley Gardens, all for a good cause.
The first annual Freezin’ for a Reason event was held to help the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer.
Participants had the option of walking or running in a 1K, 2K, or 3K. Over 20 people came out in support of the event.
One organizer said she is happy to be a part of an organization that is close to her heart.
“I’ve got family members that have been diagnosed, mostly my grandmother, and I was really close to my grandma. This is the reason I do it and have done it for 20 years," said Michele McDowell, the Relay For Life of Comanche County co-chair. "It means something to me, and I’m passionate about it.”
You can find more information about upcoming events on their Facebook page: Relay for Life of Comanche County.
