LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Holy moly, talk about a fantastic day we saw!! High temperatures reached the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine! We have started to see an increase in clouds off towards our east. We’ll continue to see areas in our eastern counties see an increase in cloud cover. For the most part, a good portion of Texoma will stay dry this evening! However, a few isolated showers & thunderstorms can’t be ruled out between 6PM until 3AM Sunday morning. So if you heading out this evening, make sure to grab a rain jacket just in case you happen to encounter any showers! At times, expect heavy downpours & a few rumbles of thunder as these showers pass by. The target area for any shower activity is looking to be between I-44 & I-35. Any and all showers should be out of our area after 3AM. With that being said, a few areas across Texoma could see some patchy fog develop between 3AM to 9AM. These locations are looking best along central & north central Oklahoma. By tomorrow morning, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine once again for Sunday! Mostly sunny skies and despite north winds, highs will climb into the 60s! Heading into Monday, it’ll be very similar to Sunday. The entire day is going to stay dry. Now with that being said, rain chances have no increased heading into late on Monday evening. Any shower activity looks to approach our eastern counties between 10 & 11PM. Mondays highs will be in the mid 60s.
We’ll see widespread rain overnight into early Tuesday, so make sure to send the kiddos with the rain boots & jackets and the umbrellas because rain is expected to last until the later afternoon. Highs drop, thanks to a passing cold front, into the low 50s. Winds will be gusty during the day as well, northeast/ north winds 15 to 30mph with gusts near 40mph. Rain lingers until 8PM with clearing skies heading into Wednesday.
While Wednesday is trending mostly sunny is will feel slightly cool. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. Another round of rain approaches for Thursday and clouds increase. Highs in the low 50s.
We dry out and sunshine returns for Friday and into Saturday with highs back into the upper 50s to low 60s!
Have a great evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.