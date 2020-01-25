Holy moly, talk about a fantastic day we saw!! High temperatures reached the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine! We have started to see an increase in clouds off towards our east. We’ll continue to see areas in our eastern counties see an increase in cloud cover. For the most part, a good portion of Texoma will stay dry this evening! However, a few isolated showers & thunderstorms can’t be ruled out between 6PM until 3AM Sunday morning. So if you heading out this evening, make sure to grab a rain jacket just in case you happen to encounter any showers! At times, expect heavy downpours & a few rumbles of thunder as these showers pass by. The target area for any shower activity is looking to be between I-44 & I-35. Any and all showers should be out of our area after 3AM. With that being said, a few areas across Texoma could see some patchy fog develop between 3AM to 9AM. These locations are looking best along central & north central Oklahoma. By tomorrow morning, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30s.